FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show 2026: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and more

The Brief Justin Bieber will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. He'll be joined by Madonna, Shakira and BTS at New York New Jersey Stadium. FIFA and Global Citizen say the performance will support education and soccer programs for children around the world.



Justin Bieber will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Who is performing at the World Cup Final?

What we know:

The halftime show lineup includes:

Justin Bieber

Madonna

Singer Madonna looks on on during a press conference for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 2, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Ima Expand

Shakira

BTS

BTS attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Burna Boy

Gustavo Dudamel

PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also be part of the show. FIFA said the performance is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

What the show supports

The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and soccer opportunities for children around the world.

FIFA said more than $50 million has already been raised. The organization said $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is being donated to the fund.

What officials said

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the show is meant to connect soccer, music and education.

"When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education," Infantino said. "We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world."

Bieber said he is grateful to be part of the show.

"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said. "I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

Burna Boy said being part of the first World Cup Final Halftime Show is meaningful.

"To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly," Burna Boy said.

The backstory:

FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first group of organizations receiving grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund in May 2026.

The fund supports programs that provide access to education and soccer for children in underserved communities.

FIFA said its Unite for Education campaign is also being featured during the tournament. Players are wearing a Unite for Education sleeve patch during the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals to raise awareness for education initiatives.