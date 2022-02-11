NYC Fashion week returns

New York City is kicking off Fashion Week 2022 this week, with the first runway shows being held Friday night.

The event has evolved several times over the years, and this year was no different thanks to tighter precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many designers decided that if they could not have the big crowds of before the pandemic, they wouldn't put on a show at all. Others took their shows out of Lincoln Center, and some decided an exhibit was better than a show.

While the future of Fashion Week is unknown, many attendees at Friday's evens made clear that they haven't ditched New York City for warmer or more trendy locales like Miami or Austin.

"New York has never lost its luster," said Patrick Connors of IMG Fashion. "It will always be not only the fashion capital but the culture capital of the world."

