NYC families rally to protect SNAP benefits amid funding threats

More than 40 million Americans, including 1.9 million New Yorkers, rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed their families. As Congress debates federal funding through the Farm Bill, NYC families and advocacy groups are rallying to protect the program from potential cuts that could devastate millions.

Jacob and Emily Santistevan, a hardworking couple raising their family in New York, are among the voices urging lawmakers to act.

"We represent a lot of the normal families that are getting it," Emily told FOX 5. "I think people have a set image in their head of SNAP recipients, and it's not always what it seems."

Rising Food Insecurity

Advocates say cuts to SNAP would further strain a system already grappling with rising food insecurity. Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, cited alarming U.S. Census data showing a 76% increase in New Yorkers reporting food insecurity compared to two years ago.In New York City alone, SNAP helps put about $5 billion worth of food in grocery carts.

"If that program was cut by even 10%, that would take away $500M worth of food in New York City alone," Berg said.

One obvious measure of this growing need is the long lines of people waiting for free food across the city.

The WIC program for children under 5, school meals, and other federal programs, they equal about 17 times the dollar amount of food distributed by every charity in America combined," Berg said.

Families, local organizations, and city officials are pressing Congress to renew SNAP funding before the end of the year. Advocates warn that without immediate action, millions could face food insecurity, long lines at food pantries, and worsening health outcomes.