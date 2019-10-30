NYC facing shortage of school nurses

There are growing concerns over a shortage of school nurses causing more than 700 of New York City’s 2,000 schools to go a partial or full day without a nurse on site.

“We have this system where we have hundreds of holes every single day that are being filled by… temporary nurses,” said Kimberly Watkins, President of the Community Education Council for District 3.

A major issue is that most of the city’s school nurses are employed by either the Department of Education or the Department of Health, which also splits the response to the shortfall.

“They have two different pay structures, two different union representations, and we’re competing with private nurses that pay better and then these contract nurses. So it’s a really tangled web,” Watkins said.

The shortfall is most concerning for parents whose children need constant medical attention or medication.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Department of Education and the Department of Health about the shortage, but did not receive a response.