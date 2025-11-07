Expand / Collapse search

By Daniel Miller
Published  November 7, 2025 10:07am EST
The Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut flights during the ongoing government shutdown took effect on Friday morning. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest details.

    • Airports across the United States have started the process of canceling and reducing flights.
    • The Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 40 airports where air traffic will be lowered by 10%.
    • Included on the list were Newark, Teterboro, JFK and LaGuardia airports.

NEW YORK CITY - The Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut flights during the ongoing government shutdown took effect on Friday morning, including at Newark, Teterboro, JFK and LaGuardia airports.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, hundreds of flights were called off nationwide, and airlines are planning to cancel flights into the weekend, telling passengers to check apps to learn their flight status.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the FAA said the reductions would start at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Friday, Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and impact all commercial airlines.

Delta Air Lines told the AP that it would reduce about 170 flights Friday, and American Airlines planned to cut 220 a day through Monday.

Track delays and cancelations at New York City area airports below:

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Here's a complete list of airports by state and airport code that are having flights reduced by the FAA:

Alaska

  • ANC Anchorage International

Arizona

  • PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International

California

  • LAX Los Angeles International
  • OAK Oakland International
  • ONT Ontario International
  • SFO San Francisco International
  • SAN San Diego International

Colorado

  • DEN Denver International

Florida

  • FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
  • MCO Orlando International
  • MIA Miami International
  • TPA Tampa International

Georgia

  • ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Hawaii

  • HNL Honolulu International

Illinois

  • MDW Chicago Midway
  • ORD Chicago O`Hare International

Indiana

  • IND Indianapolis International

Kentucky

  • SDF Louisville International

Maryland

  • BWI Baltimore/Washington International

Massachusetts

  • BOS Boston Logan International

Michigan

  • DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Minnesota

  • MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

Missouri

  • SDF Louisville International

Nevada

  • LAS Harry Reid International Airport

New Jersey

  • EWR Newark Liberty International
  • TEB Teterboro

New York

  • JFK New York John F Kennedy International
  • LGA New York LaGuardia

North Carolina

  • CLT Charlotte Douglas International

Ohio

  • CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Oregon

  • PDX Portland International

Pennsylvania

  • PHL Philadelphia International

Tennessee

  • MEM Memphis International

Texas

  • DAL Dallas Love
  • DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
  • HOU Houston Hobby
  • IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Utah

  • SLC Salt Lake City International

Virginia

  • IAD Washington Dulles International

Washington

  • SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

Washington, D.C.

  • DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National

    • This article includes information from previous LiveNOW and FOX reporting, as well as the Associated Press.
