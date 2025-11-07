FAA's order to reduce flights at dozens of US airports begins | Track flights here
NEW YORK CITY - The Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut flights during the ongoing government shutdown took effect on Friday morning, including at Newark, Teterboro, JFK and LaGuardia airports.
FAA cutting flights
What we know:
According to flight tracking site FlightAware, hundreds of flights were called off nationwide, and airlines are planning to cancel flights into the weekend, telling passengers to check apps to learn their flight status.
The Associated Press (AP) reported that the FAA said the reductions would start at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Friday, Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and impact all commercial airlines.
Delta Air Lines told the AP that it would reduce about 170 flights Friday, and American Airlines planned to cut 220 a day through Monday.
Local airport delays, cancelations
Local perspective:
Track delays and cancelations at New York City area airports below:
JFK Airport status
LaGuardia Airport status
Newark Airport status
What airports are cutting flights?
Big picture view:
Here's a complete list of airports by state and airport code that are having flights reduced by the FAA:
Alaska
- ANC Anchorage International
Arizona
- PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
California
- LAX Los Angeles International
- OAK Oakland International
- ONT Ontario International
- SFO San Francisco International
- SAN San Diego International
Colorado
- DEN Denver International
Florida
- FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- MCO Orlando International
- MIA Miami International
- TPA Tampa International
Georgia
- ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Hawaii
- HNL Honolulu International
Illinois
- MDW Chicago Midway
- ORD Chicago O`Hare International
Indiana
- IND Indianapolis International
Kentucky
- SDF Louisville International
Maryland
- BWI Baltimore/Washington International
Massachusetts
- BOS Boston Logan International
Michigan
- DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
Minnesota
- MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
Missouri
- SDF Louisville International
Nevada
- LAS Harry Reid International Airport
New Jersey
- EWR Newark Liberty International
- TEB Teterboro
New York
- JFK New York John F Kennedy International
- LGA New York LaGuardia
North Carolina
- CLT Charlotte Douglas International
Ohio
- CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
Oregon
- PDX Portland International
Pennsylvania
- PHL Philadelphia International
Tennessee
- MEM Memphis International
Texas
- DAL Dallas Love
- DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
- HOU Houston Hobby
- IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
Utah
- SLC Salt Lake City International
Virginia
- IAD Washington Dulles International
Washington
- SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
Washington, D.C.
- DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National