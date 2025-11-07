The Brief Airports across the United States have started the process of canceling and reducing flights. The Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 40 airports where air traffic will be lowered by 10%. Included on the list were Newark, Teterboro, JFK and LaGuardia airports.



The Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut flights during the ongoing government shutdown took effect on Friday morning, including at Newark, Teterboro, JFK and LaGuardia airports.

FAA cutting flights

What we know:

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, hundreds of flights were called off nationwide, and airlines are planning to cancel flights into the weekend, telling passengers to check apps to learn their flight status.

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the air traffic control tower of the LaGuardia Airport in New York, the United States. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation syst Expand

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the FAA said the reductions would start at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Friday, Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and impact all commercial airlines.

Delta Air Lines told the AP that it would reduce about 170 flights Friday, and American Airlines planned to cut 220 a day through Monday.

Local airport delays, cancelations

Local perspective:

Track delays and cancelations at New York City area airports below:

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

What airports are cutting flights?

Big picture view:

Here's a complete list of airports by state and airport code that are having flights reduced by the FAA:

Alaska

ANC Anchorage International

Arizona

PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International

California

LAX Los Angeles International

OAK Oakland International

ONT Ontario International

SFO San Francisco International

SAN San Diego International

Colorado

DEN Denver International

Florida

FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

MCO Orlando International

MIA Miami International

TPA Tampa International

Georgia

ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Hawaii

HNL Honolulu International

Illinois

MDW Chicago Midway

ORD Chicago O`Hare International

Indiana

IND Indianapolis International

Kentucky

SDF Louisville International

Maryland

BWI Baltimore/Washington International

Massachusetts

BOS Boston Logan International

Michigan

DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Minnesota

MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

Missouri

SDF Louisville International

Nevada

LAS Harry Reid International Airport

New Jersey

EWR Newark Liberty International

TEB Teterboro

New York

JFK New York John F Kennedy International

LGA New York LaGuardia

North Carolina

CLT Charlotte Douglas International

Ohio

CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Oregon

PDX Portland International

Pennsylvania

PHL Philadelphia International

Tennessee

MEM Memphis International

Texas

DAL Dallas Love

DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International

HOU Houston Hobby

IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Utah

SLC Salt Lake City International

Virginia

IAD Washington Dulles International

Washington

SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

Washington, D.C.

DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National