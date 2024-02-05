NYC escaped prisoner: Man in police custody slips out side door of Bellevue Hospital

The NYPD is looking for a prisoner who escaped on Saturday morning from Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay.

According to police, Christopher Miller, 23, was being treated while in police custody just before 4 a.m. when he left his room and fled out a side door of the hospital near E. 28th St. and FDR Drive.

Miller is described as around 5’6" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit and carrying a black cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).