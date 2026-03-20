One-third of NYC's EMTs and paramedics 'projected to quit' this year

The Brief The president of EMS Local 2507 said that over one third of the city's emergency medical technicians and paramedics could leave this year. The municipal sector of the FDNY currently has 4,300 EMTs and paramedics. "The strain on our EMS ranks is real," Barzilay said during the hearing, "and it is made worse by the staggering pay disparities our EMS heroes are forced to endure."



The president of EMS Local 2507 said that over one third of the city's emergency medical technicians and paramedics could leave this year.

1,500 ‘projected to quit’

What we know:

President Oren Barzilay said at a New York City Council budget hearing regarding the FDNY that 1,500 medical first responders are "projected to quit the service in 2026."

EMTs wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a patient into Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. If the city is to reduce and maintain low-level transmission, testing will be crucial Expand

The municipal sector of the FDNY currently has 4,300 EMTs and paramedics.

"The strain on our EMS ranks is real," Barzilay said during the hearing, "and it is made worse by the staggering pay disparities our EMS heroes are forced to endure."

Dig deeper:

According to the FDNY's recruitment website, these are the starting salaries for different EMS members in the FDNY:

EMT starting salary – $43,932 to $49,816

EMS trainee starting salary – $36,330

Paramedic starting salary – $58,088 to $63,974