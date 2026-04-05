NYC Easter Parade, Bonnet Festival returns to Fifth Avenue

The Brief The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival took place in New York City on Easter Sunday. It began in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 50th Street and ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bonnet Festival is part of the Easter Parade and highlighted the creative hats and costumes worn by participants.



New Yorkers once again broke out their most creative spring looks for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival.

SKIP TO: Easter Mass at Saint John's Cathedral

What we know:

The beloved tradition, which dates back to the 1870s, draws crowds along Fifth Avenue each Easter as participants don elaborate hats and festive attire.

The event was immortalized by Irving Berlin and popularized on screen by Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.

Where is the NYC Easter Parade?

People participate in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 5, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

The informal parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stretching along Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

While there is no formal procession, participants typically stroll north along the avenue, gathering in large numbers around St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 50th Street.

(Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Spectators can watch from anywhere along the route, though the area near the cathedral is considered the focal point.

Many attendees choose to join in themselves, wearing decorated bonnets, costumes or themed outfits.

NYC street closures

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th streets will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event, with additional nearby street closures possible.

Pedestrians will be able to move freely throughout the area.

Is the NYC Easter Parade free?

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is free and open to the public. No tickets or registration are required.

The Bonnet Festival portion highlights the creativity of participants, with people of all ages showcasing handmade or elaborate headwear inspired by spring themes, pop culture and more. Pets are often included in the festivities.

Anyone can take part in the celebration, whether by planning an elaborate costume or simply adding a decorated hat.

(Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Nearby, the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine will hold Easter services, including a 10:30 a.m. mass scheduled to conclude around 12:30 p.m., as well as a 4 p.m. afternoon service featuring the Cathedral Choir.

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The event remains one of New York City’s most colorful and enduring spring traditions.