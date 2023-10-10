NYC DOT announces weekend BQE closures for 'necessary deck repair work'

Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens expressway will be closed this weekend due to "necessary deck repair work" the NYC DOT says.

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street from Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 a.m. to Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 a.m.

The NYC DOT says during the same timeframe, the Staten Island-bound BQE will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Travel restrictions:

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Hicks Street banned (except for buses)

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Clinton Street banned (except for buses)

Bus Stops B67 and B69 at Pearl and Sands Street will be closed

Bus Stops B61 and B63 at Columbia Street and Atlantic Avenue will be redirected to Atlantic and Henry Street and rerouted via Congress Street and Hicks Street to Atlantic Avenue

The Vine Street/Old Fulton Street ramp will be closed.

Ramp closures:

Queens-Bound

3rd Ave entrance Ramp

6th Ave entrance ramp

Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp

Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

Cadman Plaza Exit Ramp

Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp

Manhattan Bridge Exit Ramp

Staten Island Bound

Flushing Avenue Entrance Ramp

Sands Street Entrance Ramp

Vine Street Entrance Ramp

Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid the BQE during scheduled closures.

For more information on road closures visit the DOT's website.