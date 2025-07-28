Mayor Adams, DOT propose rules to hold delivery apps accountable for street safety

article

The Brief NYC proposes new rules to hold delivery apps accountable for street safety. Companies would train workers, provide safety gear, and issue unique IDs. The rules aim to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and delivery workers.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city's DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez have announced new proposed regulations to improve street safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

Why you should care:

The rules are part of the city’s plan to launch the Department of Sustainable Delivery.

Under the proposed rules, delivery app companies will be required to register with the Department of Transportation, assign unique identification numbers and ID cards to their workers for enforcement purposes, and ensure that delivery workers receive safety training and proper equipment.

The goal is to hold these companies accountable for safer practices on city streets.

What they're saying:

"Our administration is committed to creating safer, more sustainable streets for everyone from delivery workers to pedestrians to cyclists to drivers," Mayor Adams said in a news release. "These proposed rules are a major step forward in holding delivery app companies accountable and ensuring delivery workers have the equipment, protections, and visibility they need to stay safe. This is a public-safety issue and a quality-of-life issue that affects all of us, and today, we are finally taking the steps to address both."

"In the absence of legislation to address these public safety concerns, we are stepping up to help safeguard the lives of these delivery workers and everyday New Yorkers endangered by unsafe delivery conditions," said First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro. "We continue to call upon the City Council to pass comprehensive legislation making the delivery apps directly responsible for unsafe conditions created by their business practices, but we are doing now what we can by rules to make our city safer."

"These tech giants created the wild west of e-bike riding on our streets, pressuring vulnerable, hard-working delivery workers to make fast and unsafe deliveries," said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. "It’s time to hold the big delivery apps accountable and protect all New Yorkers — and we’ll be doing so through these new rules and enforcement powers through the new Department of Sustainable Delivery at DOT."

Dig deeper:

The proposed rules, set to be published in the City Record, aim to establish a system of accountability for delivery app companies.

These companies would be required to provide safety training and equipment to their workers, as well as assign each worker a unique identification number.

This ID must be clearly displayed on reflective clothing, such as vests, provided by the company.

Additionally, app companies will need to report the types of devices their workers use for deliveries, allowing the DOT to evaluate their safety.

Noncompliant companies will face penalties.