NYC cyclist deaths hit record high in 2023

According to a new report, the number of cyclists killed in New York City has risen to a 23-year high, and a majority of those who were killed were riding e-bikes.

According to the data from the Department of Transportation, 30 bike riders died in the city, with nearly 400 seriously injured.

The leading cause of death for cyclists was collisions with trucks and cars.

"We've seen more and more bike ridership, but we're also at a point where city government has largely abandoned law enforcement on our streets," said Jon Orcutt of Bike New York.

With e-bikes, especially throttle e-bikes, growing in popularity, the majority of cyclists killed last year were riding e-bikes, and the vast majority of deaths were collisions with trucks and cars where there were not bike lanes.

The Department of Transportation told FOX 5 NY that the city has installed a record 30 miles of protected bike lanes in 2023 and has also been widening bike lanes to accommodate both traditional and electric bikes.

But transportation experts say what is truly needed is to restore a sense of order and respect for rules on the streets and blame lax enforcement for the record number of deaths.