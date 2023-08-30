Expand / Collapse search

NYC crime: Woman shoved onto subway tracks in Tribeca

The NYPD is searching for the man accused of shoving a woman onto the subway tracks at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Chambers Street station.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was on the southbound 1,2,3 train platform when she was pushed by an unknown man.

There was no train approaching at that time and bystanders helped her get back on the platform.

The woman suffered a minor leg injury.

The suspect fled the scene.