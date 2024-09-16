Woman, 81, randomly punched in head on Upper West Side

The search is on for the suspect accused of randomly punching an 81-year-old woman on the Upper West Side.

The attack happened on Friday just after 7 p.m. near W. 66th St. and Amsterdam Avenue.

Video shows the suspect passing the victim – who was walking a dog – then suddenly turning around and punching her in the head.

According to the NYPD, the victim's head hit the wall before she collapsed unconscious onto the sidewalk.

The NYPD is looking for the suspect.

She was hospitalized at Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, police said.