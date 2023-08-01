NYC crime: Subway rider repeatedly stabbed in the stomach in Brooklyn

Police are searching for two men wanted in a Brooklyn subway stabbing.

Investigators released photos of the suspects in the Q-train attack.

Police say the men got into a verbal dispute with the victim, 39, late Saturday night as the train approached the Church Avenue station.

Officials say the two punched the victim several times in the face and body, and one of them stabbed him twice in the stomach with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.