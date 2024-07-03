Man punched repeatedly in head, robbed on NYC subway train

A 55-year-old man was punched repeatedly and robbed onboard a NYC subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Saturday, June 22, around 7:30 a.m. near Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike on a southbound F train approaching the Kew Gardens subway station.

According to police, the victim was approached by the suspect, who struck him in the head multiple times before robbing him.

(NYPD)

When the train arrived at the station, police said the suspect fled. The victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, a few days later, a 69-year-old man was also punched repeatedly and robbed on a subway platform in SoHo, the NYPD said.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on the southbound R platform at the Canal Street Station.

According to police, the victim was on the platform when an unknown man approached from behind and placed his arm around the victim’s neck. The man then punched the victim multiple times in the face and robbed him, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.