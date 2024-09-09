Expand / Collapse search

Queens house party shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured

Published  September 9, 2024 9:09am EDT
Laurelton
The NYPD is searching for the suspect behind a deadly shooting at a house party in Queens.

QUEENS - One man was killed, and two others were injured, following a shooting at a house party in Queens, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened on Sunday just after 1 a.m. near 132-45 220 Street in the Laurelton section.

According to police, a 33-year-old was shot in the torso, a 24-year-old was shot in the neck, and another 24-year-old was shot in the torso.

The 33-year-old and 24-year-old shot in the neck were transported to hospitals in stable condition. The 24-year-old shot in the torso was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Nakender Bruno.

No arrests were made at the time.