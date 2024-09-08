Expand / Collapse search

Queens house party shooting: 3 men injured, one critically, sources say

Published  September 8, 2024 12:36pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

QUEENS - Three men were injured, one critically, in a shooting in Queens overnight at a house party, according to sources.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on 220th Street near 133rd Ave. in Laurelton, according to police.

Police found a 24-year-old man shot in the torso, a 33-year-old man shot in the torso, and a 24-year-old man shot in the neck.

The 24-year-old who was shot in the torso is in critical condition and is in Jamaica Hospital. The two other men were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. 

No suspect is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. 