Driver killed by stray bullet in NYC crashes into pedestrian; teen suspect sought

A shooting that reportedly involved a group of teens in Queens left a driver, who was not involved, dead and another pedestrian injured, the NYPD said.

Witnesses heard five shots before the driver lost control, slammed into a pedestrian and then a vacant building in the St. Albans section.

Surveillance video showed the moment gunfire erupted Monday around 4:50 p.m. near 117 Road and Farmers Boulevard, sending over a dozen teens scattering in different directions.

Surveillance video showed the moment gunfire erupted in the St. Albans section of Queens.

According to police, 66-year-old William Alsandor, who was not the intended target, was killed by a stray bullet. He was found unconscious in his gray Nissan SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

Alsandor was travelling eastbound on Baisley Boulevard and about to make a left turn onto Farmers Boulevard when he was shot, police said. Alsandor lost control of the vehicle and struck a 23-year-old female pedestrian. He was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. The woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries to her legs.

The SUV's airbags deployed when the vehicle crashed into a building.

SkyFOX captured the aftermath of the shooting. The SUV's airbags deployed when the vehicle crashed into a building, leaving behind a trail of debris.

Police are searching for a male teenager with black hair, a medium complexion, a slim build, around 150 pounds and 15 to 18 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black surgical mask.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).