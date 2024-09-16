Expand / Collapse search

Queens driver shot in head, crashes into pedestrian: NYPD

Published  September 16, 2024 6:15pm EDT
Saint Albans
Driver shot in the head in Queens, strikes pedestrian

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after they say a man driving a car in Queens was shot in the head on Monday afternoon.

The man was reportedly driving at 117th Road and Farmers Boulevard in Saint Albans when he was shot.

The man's car careened out of control and struck a woman who was walking nearby.

Both the man and the woman are hospitalized in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting, and so far, no arrests have been made. 