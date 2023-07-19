NYC crime: Mom, 9-month-old baby shoved on subway stairs at knifepoint

The NYPD is looking for the man and woman accused of shoving a mother, who was carrying her 9-month-old baby in a stroller, on the stairs of a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened Wednesday, July 5 around 10:30 a.m. at the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights subway station.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was walking up the staircase to the street and carrying a stroller with her 9-month-old child when she was engaged in a dispute with two individuals.

Surveillance video of the two individuals. (NYPD)

The individuals displayed a knife and pushed the mother, causing her to lose her balance and leading to the baby boy striking his head against the wall, police said.

The woman was not injured, while the baby was treated for minor injuries.

The individuals were last seen fleeing into the subway station.

The first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, around 25 to 30-years-old, about 5’5" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, white t-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

The second individual is described as a female with a dark complexion, around 25 to 30-years-old, about 5’5" tall with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).