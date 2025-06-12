Expand / Collapse search

Bronx father charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son Montrell Williams

Published  June 12, 2025 1:57pm EDT
Bronx
The Brief

    • The father of 2-year-old Montrell Williams has been charged with murder, police said.
    • Arius Williams, 20, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.
    • On Wednesday afternoon, NYPD divers pulled Montrell's body from the East River, near the Whitestone Bridge.

THE BRONX - The father of 2-year-old Montrell Williams, who had been missing from the Bronx since May 10, was charged with murder, the NYPD said.

According to police, 20-year-old Arius Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.

On Wednesday afternoon, NYPD divers pulled Montrell's body from the East River, near the Whitestone Bridge. Detectives say the body was wrapped in a blanket, which appeared to look like a bag on surveillance video.

Montrell was last seen at 827 Hunts Point Ave. in the Bronx around 10 p.m. on May 10. 

The backstory:

The child’s mother and father have split custody. A source tells FOX 5 NY the mother last saw Montrell with his father on May 10 and filed a custodial interference report on May 30 after he was not returned.

On June 9, the mother encountered the father again. She told police he made a "concerning statement" about Montrell’s whereabouts.

Source

    • This report is based on information from the NYPD. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt is also included.
