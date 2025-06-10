Missing toddler may have been dumped in Bronx River, sources say

The Brief Officials are searching for 2-year-old Montrell Williams; they say has been missing from the Bronx since May 10. A source tells FOX 5 NY 's Robert Moses that police have reason to believe Montrell’s father may have dumped him into the Bronx River. The NYPD apparently has the father in custody, and he is being questioned.



What we know:

Montrell was last seen at 827 Hunts Point Avenue in the Bronx around 10 p.m. on May 10.

It's worth noting the address is not far from the Bronx River, where authorities now believe the boy may have been disposed of.

Timeline:

The child’s mother and father have split custody.

A source tells FOX 5 NY the mother last saw Montrell with his father on May 10 and filed a custodial interference report on May 30 after he was not returned.

On June 9, the mother encountered the father again. She told police he made a "concerning statement" about Montrell’s whereabouts.

A source tells FOX 5 NY that the NYPD has taken the father into custody for questioning.

Police say a body has not been found at this time.

Montrell is described as a Black male with medium skin complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and a diaper.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to provide an update on the investigation this afternoon.

When asked about the case, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said officials are still looking into the situation and described it as "a troubling series of events based on the actions of the dad in handling of the child."

The search remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.