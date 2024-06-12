22-year-old woman fatally stabbed, man shot in separate NYC incidents

A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, and a man was shot in the leg, in two separate NYC incidents on Tuesday night in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. reporting an assault in progress at 8th Ave. and W. 40th St., right outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity was unknown at the time.

Police are looking for a woman in connection to the stabbing, who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and ran off southbound on 8th Ave.

About two hours earlier, police were called around 8 p.m. to investigate a shooting that happened in Greeley Square at Broadway and W. 33rd St., just blocks away from Penn Station.

According to police, there was some sort of dispute that resulted in one man pulling out his gun and opening fire.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Witnesses said they heard at least one gunshot in the busy area filled with shops, restaurants and tourists.

Members of the NYPD Strategic Response Group were on scene and temporarily closed off the roads to traffic.

Police are looking for a man who was wearing all black, a baseball cap and carrying a black and teal backpack. They said he took off southbound on Broadway, riding a two-wheeled device.