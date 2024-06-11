33-year-old man shot in the leg in Midtown Manhattan: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near Greeley Square at West 33rd Street and Broadway at around 8 p.m.

Police say there was some sort of dispute that led one man to take out a gun and shoot the victim in the left leg.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say they do have a person in custody in connection to the shooting.