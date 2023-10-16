NYPD identifies man killed in Sunday morning Midtown murder

"It was just like a lot of people running, saying they were jumping over his body." — One witness shared

Crime scene tape, police lights and shielded officers lined 7th Avenue Sunday morning in Midtown.

NYPD officers arrived around 5:30 a.m. to find the victim, identified by police as 32-year-old Steven Mussington, of Manhattan, shot in the head.

According to police, Mussington was lying on the second-floor landing of 355 7th Ave., the 3-story building seen blocked off with white tape.

Witnesses, who chose not to go on camera, recalled the early morning scene.

"They were running out of there. They were like naked, they were getting dressed, screaming, and crying saying he was dead, he was dead."

Sources claim the man was at an after-hours party before EMS responded, pronouncing Mussington dead on scene.

A peak through a third-floor window inside where the shooting stemmed from revealed strobe lights and what appeared to be a stripper pole.

"It’s an illegal after-hours nightclub/strip club. It doesn’t have a permit, operates past four," one spectator said.

Police confirmed the business is an after-hours establishment.

Witnesses said a group was trying to escape the sound of gunfire.

"Women, guys. It was just like a lot of people running saying they were jumping over his body," the witness shared.

The person behind the gun apparently escaped as well.

Police confirmed with FOX 5 NY some type of dispute started in Foxy Fitness and Pole and led to that shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.