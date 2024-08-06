NYC's Eighth Avenue plagued by crime, drugs, violence: 'This part is getting bad'

Eighth Avenue in Manhattan is getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons – and it was on full display on Monday night in NYC.

FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en witnessed first-hand illegal drugs being done in the open, the glaring presence of the mentally ill, piles of trash and even piles of city bikes. Locals also describe a constant presence of loitering.

"Obviously, you know, if you come out late at night, you know something might happen," one person said.

From slashings to stabbings, to carjackings and robberies to clusters of illegal mopeds, scooters and e-bikes – there have been plenty of recent signs of how bad things have been getting.

It's not just residents who are at wits-end, but businesses also, including the Garment District Alliance, which has been documenting widespread drug use along the corridor.

Police data from the neighborhood shows grand larcenies are down, but assaults are up. Robberies are also down, but drug arrests are up.