NYC CRIME DROP: Murders, shootings down in typically tougher months

In a significant reversal, the number of murders and shootings were down across the city compared to one year ago, announced city officials Tuesday.

Murder decreased by 8.6% (53 v. 58) while shooting incidents decreased by 30.7% (167 v. 241) in August 2021 versus August 2020. Overall crime in the city decreased by 5.4% (8,824 v. 9,330) in August.

Historically, crime rises in the summer months, particularly in July and August.

Speaking during a briefing from City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea pointed to efforts to get guns off the streets. Also, they pointed to grand juries returning to hear a backlog of cases.

"Every day, our Police Department, and our hardworking men and women who make it up, are continuing to develop better ways to police, encouraging better community relations and ensuring community safety for all," said Shea. "Our city’s common future depends on this unwavering commitment to safety, fairness, intelligence-driven policing, targeted deployments, and state-of-the-art training – all with the continuing aim of reducing the damaging impact of criminality and violence in New Yorkers’ lives."

Shea also pointed to a strategy of working with community partners, addressing local concerns and implementing intelligence-driven plans.