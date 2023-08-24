Sunset Park hammer attack: Mother killed, 2 kids critically injured

A suspect has been charged after a mother was killed, and her two children critically injured, following a hammer attack in Brooklyn.

The attack happened Wednesday just before 2 p.m. on 52nd St. in Sunset Park.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the mother – identified as 43-year-old Zhao Zhao – her 5-year-old son, and 3-year-old daughter inside their apartment, all suffering from severe head trauma.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where the mother died of her wounds.

Police arrested a man in connection to the incident, 47-year-old Liyong Ye, who was found with blood all over his body.

He was charged with:

Murder

Attempted murder (2 counts)

Assault (2 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)

A hammer was recovered at the scene.

Police said Ye lived with his 9-year-old son in the same apartment as the victims.

An investigation into a motive for the attack is unknown at this time.