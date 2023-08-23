Mom killed, 2 kids critically injured in Brooklyn hammer attack

A mother has been killed, and two children critically injured after they were attacked with a hammer Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. on 52nd Street in Sunset Park.

When officers arrived, they found the mother, her 5-year-old son, and 3-year-old daughter inside their apartment, having been badly wounded.

Police say they arrested a man in connection to the incident, who was found with blood all over his body.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital in very critical condition, where the mother died of her wounds.

A hammer was recovered at the scene.

An investigation into a motive for the attack is under investigation.