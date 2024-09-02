Bronx nightclub shooting leaves 2 injured

Two men were shot outside a nightclub in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened on Monday just before 2 a.m. inside Kutty Lounge in the Allerton section.

Two men were shot inside Kutty Lounge in the Bronx, the NYPD said,

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso,

Both were taken to a hospital. The 37-year-old was listed in stable condition, while the 40-year-old was listed in critical condition, police said.

Details of how the shooting happened are still unclear.

No arrests were made.