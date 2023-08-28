NYC crime: 4 people dead, including 2 children, in Upper West Side
UPPER WEST SIDE - Police are looking into four suspicious deaths on the Upper West Side.
Police said they were doing a wellness check on the fourth-floor apartment on West 86th Street around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Once inside, police found four people dead, including two children.
The deceased included a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy.
Officials believe it could be a possible murder-suicide, but the investigation is still underway.
