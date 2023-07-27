NYC crane collapse: Hell's Kitchen streets remain closed amid cleanup

A construction crane towering over New York City caught fire Wednesday morning in Hell’s Kitchen, with the arm of it partially collapsing, striking a building across the street and leaving multiple people injured.

The crane is located on the west side of Manhattan, around W 41st St. and 10th Avenue, near Hudson Yards.

Over 200 firefighters responded to the scene, working to get the five-alarm fire under control, which started just before 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

At least 12 people, including three firefighters and nine civilians, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the arm fell 45 stories below.

An operator was on top of the crane when the fire broke out, but he was able to safely get away from the area.

Featured article

Traffic is still being diverted away from the area.

What we know about the crane company

According to the Department of Buildings, the New York Crane and Equipment Corporation was contracted to do the work.

Records show the Queens-based company was involved in at least two fatal collapses over the years:

In March 2008, one of the company’s cranes collapsed at E. 51st St. and 2nd Ave, killing seven people.

Two months later, a collapse on the Upper East Side killed two workers.

The company was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, but later acquitted.

All work permits for the crane operation at the building have been pulled.

Authorities also plan to investigate the structural integrity of the residential tower.