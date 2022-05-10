NYC COVID hot spots see high positivity rates including 23% in Flushing, Murray Hill

While New York City’s COVID positivity rate stands at 8.23%, the rate is much higher in certain hotspots, according to city data.

The 11354 zip code, which encompasses Flushing and Murray Hill, has a positivity rate of nearly 23%. Long Island City and Lincoln Square have positivity rates higher than 18%.



Amid the growing caseloads, an annual rite of spring is making its return. Mayor Eric Adams announced that public school students will be able to attend their proms regardless of vaccination status.

Students were previously told they could attend graduation even if they didn’t get their shots. Guests at graduation still must be vaccinated if the ceremony takes place in a school building.

The mayor is urging still-unvaccinated students to get their shots. And the city health department encourages students to get tested before big events like prom or graduation to protect those around them.

While cases are rising and are forecasted to continue, the mayor says the city is not in a crisis situation.

"Preparation not panic. We are prepared as a city and we are not going to panic," Adams said.

The CDC is projecting about 5,000 deaths could occur over the next two weeks with New York and New Jersey among the states expected to see the highest numbers.