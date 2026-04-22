NYC Councilman Chi Ossé arrested, charged after eviction protest in Brooklyn

The Brief NYC Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested Wednesday morning while protesting the eviction of a constituent in Brooklyn. A video posted to Ossé’s X account states the eviction was the result of deed theft. Authorities have not yet released official details regarding the specific charges or the events that led up to the arrest.



New York City Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested while protesting an elderly woman's eviction in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

NYC Council Member arrested

What we know:

Video posted to the councilman's X account shows the moment he was forced to the ground by an NYPD officer, handcuffed, then escorted to a police vehicle.

The post says Ossé, who represents Brooklyn’s 36th District, was arrested while defending one of his constituents from eviction near 200 Jefferson Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. She has reportedly lived in the house for six decades.

"This is the result of deed theft and the ongoing displacement of Black homeowners in Bed-Stuy," the caption reads.

The NYPD says Ossé is being charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en reports that the councilman is being treated for a head injury.

Ossé speaks out

What they're saying:

At a press conference following the arrest, Ossé said that he will be filing a misconduct report against the officers who "slammed him to the ground."

The councilman also claimed that two other people suffered concussions during the incident.

NYPD responds

What we don't know:

On Wednesday, the NYPD said that Ossé was one of four people arrested at the protest.

Officers said they were called out to the home shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The NYC Sheriff's Office and NYC Marshals were at the home to evict a person who they said was a ward of the state of Georgia, was supposed to be in Georgia and hadn't been seen for several years.

Police said that officers first arrested two people who were blocking the gate in front of the building. That's when officials said Ossé pushed past officers and tried to block the gate himself. When officers moved to arrest him, too, the NYPD said Ossé flailed his arms to stop the officers. In the tight quarters, officers took Ossé to the ground "as is within guidelines for making an arrest for someone committing obstruction of a governmental administration.

All four protesters arrested on Wednesday face the same charges as Ossé.

The backstory:

Ossé called on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to enforce a temporary eviction moratorium on NYC properties with possible deed theft and fraud during an announcement with The People’s Coalition to Stop Deed Theft this past February.

"Deed theft is one of the most pervasive and least discussed housing crises in New York," Ossé said. "No one should be forced out while the courts are still determining whether a home was stolen. A temporary stay on eviction proceedings in these cases is necessary to achieve longer-term solutions to protect homeowners experiencing the unspeakable devastation that is deed theft."

"Homeownership cannot be left out of the debate over housing justice in this city. Ending deed theft as we know it is how we will protect generational wealth, stabilize communities, and deliver real housing justice for New Yorkers."