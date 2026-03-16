Proposed law would require certain NYC stores to staff self-service checkout areas
NEW YORK - A proposed law would require certain city stores to staff one employee at every three self-service checkout kiosks.
‘Combating retail theft’
What we know:
The law, introduced by New York City Councilmember Amanda Farías, would compel pharmacies and food retail stores to staff one employee at every three self-service checkout areas.
Long line of customers at Whole Foods self checkout kiosk, Manhattan, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
It would also impose a 15-item limit for self-service checkout purchases.
Stores that do not follow the law would be charged a penalty of $100 per employee not present. The penalty would be enforced by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
The law would ideally combat retail theft in the city.
The Source: This article includes information from a proposed bill from the New York City Council.