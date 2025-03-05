NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams joins Democratic primary field

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has officially entered the Democratic primary for mayor.

What we know:

Adams will launch her campaign with a rally in Queens on Sunday.

She will reportedly begin petitioning immediately to secure ballot access ahead of the primary in June, which is under four months away.

Adams is the latest high-profile contender to enter the race, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he would run for Mayor last weekend.

"New Yorkers can't afford to live here, City Hall is in chaos, and Donald Trump is corrupting our city's independence. It’s time to stand up," Adams said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "I never planned to run for Mayor, but I’m not giving up on New York City. Our city deserves a leader that serves its people first and always, not someone focused on themselves and their own political interests. I’m a public servant, mother, Queens girl and I’m running for Mayor. No drama, no nonsense—just my commitment to leading with competence and integrity."

What's next:

Adams’ campaign will kick off officially this weekend, and she faces a tight deadline to gather signatures and qualify for the ballot.