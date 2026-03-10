NYC Council approves bill that creates path to increase salaries of city officials

The Brief A newly approved bill will establish a commission to review the salaries of city officials. These commissions, which will meet every four years, will send their findings to both the current mayor and New York City Council.



A newly approved bill will establish a commission to review the salaries of city officials.

NYC Council approves bill regarding city official pay

What we know:

This local law, which was approved earlier today, March 10, will require the mayor to convene a commission every four years to review the salaries of these city officials:

Mayor

Public advocate

Comptroller

Borough presidents

Council members

District attorneys

These commissions will send their findings to both the current mayor and New York City Council.

NYC budgeting issues

The backstory:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said earlier this year that the city is facing a $5.5 billion budget gap.

The mayor's current plan to alleviate the issue includes taxing the wealthiest residents, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly said she opposes the move.