NYC Council approves bill that creates path to increase salaries of city officials

Published  March 10, 2026 4:12pm EDT
New York City Council
The Brief

    • A newly approved bill will establish a commission to review the salaries of city officials.
    • These commissions, which will meet every four years, will send their findings to both the current mayor and New York City Council.
NEW YORK - A newly approved bill will establish a commission to review the salaries of city officials.

NYC Council approves bill regarding city official pay

What we know:

This local law, which was approved earlier today, March 10, will require the mayor to convene a commission every four years to review the salaries of these city officials:

  • Mayor
  • Public advocate
  • Comptroller
  • Borough presidents
  • Council members
  • District attorneys
These commissions will send their findings to both the current mayor and New York City Council.

NYC budgeting issues

The backstory:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said earlier this year that the city is facing a $5.5 billion budget gap.

The mayor's current plan to alleviate the issue includes taxing the wealthiest residents, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly said she opposes the move.

