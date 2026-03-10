NYC Council approves bill that creates path to increase salaries of city officials
NEW YORK - A newly approved bill will establish a commission to review the salaries of city officials.
What we know:
This local law, which was approved earlier today, March 10, will require the mayor to convene a commission every four years to review the salaries of these city officials:
- Mayor
- Public advocate
- Comptroller
- Borough presidents
- Council members
- District attorneys
These commissions will send their findings to both the current mayor and New York City Council.
NYC budgeting issues
The backstory:
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said earlier this year that the city is facing a $5.5 billion budget gap.
The mayor's current plan to alleviate the issue includes taxing the wealthiest residents, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly said she opposes the move.
The Source: This article includes information from a bill approved by the New York City Council.