Judge orders deportation of NYC Council employee detained by ICE

The Brief A federal immigration judge has ordered the deportation of a New York City Council employee, according to the council's speaker. The council employee, Rafael Rubio, was detained over two months ago during an immigration check-in. Rubio is a Venezuelan national who works as a data analyst for the council.



A federal immigration judge has ordered the deportation of a New York City Council employee, according to the council's speaker.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Federal officers patrol the halls of immigration court as people await the start of their hearings at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on January 13, 2026 in New York City. Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez, a City Co Expand

Judge orders removal of NYC Council employee

What we know:

The council employee, Rafael Rubio, was detained over two months ago during an immigration check-in.

Council Speaker Julie Menin issued the following statement in response to the judge's decision:

"We are outraged and will continue to pursue every legal avenue to secure his release and ensure his case is properly heard on appeal.

This outcome does not change the fundamental facts of this case: Rafael had legal authorization to remain in the United States, he followed the rules and he showed up for a routine immigration appointment — only to be detained and held for months now.

An appeal will be filed, and we demand that Rafael’s case be properly heard by the deadline on April 17."

Menin also posted about the situation on X.

The backstory:

Rafael Rubio is a Venezuelan national who works as a data analyst for the council.

The Department of Homeland Security said that ICE agents arrested Rubio at an immigration facility in Bethpage, calling him a "criminal illegal alien" who has no legal authorization to remain or work in the United States.