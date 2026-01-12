NYC Council employee detained by ICE, Speaker Menin reports

The Brief A New York City Council employee was reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin. Menin hosted an emergency update regarding the situation in City Hall. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a statement regarding the situation on X.



What we know:

The employee was reportedly detained during a routine immigration appointment in Bethpage, Long Island. This employee called the council for assistance after he was detained.

He has since been transferred to the detention center on Varick Street.

"They provided no other basis for his detainment." — New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin hosted an emergency update regarding the situation in City Hall.

"We are doing everything in our power to secure his immediate release," Menin said.

The speaker also said that the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that this employee had gone in for a routine court appointment "and was, nevertheless, detained."

"He has legal authorization to remain and work in the country until October 2026," Menin stated. She also noted that the employee signed an attestation in January at the City Council that he has never been arrested.

The council is monitoring the situation.

What they're saying:

