Expand / Collapse search

NYC Council launches public dashboards for budget expenses, projected revenue

By
Published  March 25, 2026 4:52pm EDT
New York City Council
FOX 5 NY
Politics Unusual: NYC Council Finance Chair Lee, Office of Community Safety discussion

Politics Unusual: NYC Council Finance Chair Lee, Office of Community Safety discussion

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with NYC Council Finance Chair Linda Lee to discuss the city's budget deficit. Also, a conversation with Brooklyn College Sociology Professor Alex Vitale about the mayor's newly announced Office of Community Safety.

The Brief

    • The city council has launched public budget dashboards to make expenses and revenue expectations more "transparent."
    • The expense dashboard is separated into certain categories, while the revenue dashboard shows the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget's projected tax revenue.
    • "We are giving New Yorkers the tools to see, understand and engage with how public dollars are allocated," Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement regarding the dashboards.

NEW YORK - The city council has launched public budget dashboards to make expenses and revenue expectations more "transparent."

Budget dashboards

What we know:

These budget dashboards, created by certain departments of the New York City Council, were made to help New Yorkers visualize the city's budget expenses.

The expense dashboard is separated into certain categories, including:

  • Education
  • Infrastructure
  • Public safety
  • Social services

The revenue dashboard shows the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget's projected tax revenue.

What they're saying:

"We are giving New Yorkers the tools to see, understand and engage with how public dollars are allocated," Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement regarding the dashboards. "This is about more than data – it's about equity, accountability and ensuring every community has visibility into the decisions that shape their lives."

NYC Council Speaker Menin on property tax increase, NYPD

NYC Council Speaker Menin on property tax increase, NYPD

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin speaks to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about Mayor Mamdani's proposal to raise the city's property taxes, the current amount of NYPD officers and fighting against antisemitism in the city.

The Source: This article includes information from the New York City Council's official website.

New York City CouncilPolitics