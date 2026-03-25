NYC Council launches public dashboards for budget expenses, projected revenue
NEW YORK - The city council has launched public budget dashboards to make expenses and revenue expectations more "transparent."
Budget dashboards
What we know:
These budget dashboards, created by certain departments of the New York City Council, were made to help New Yorkers visualize the city's budget expenses.
The expense dashboard is separated into certain categories, including:
- Education
- Infrastructure
- Public safety
- Social services
The revenue dashboard shows the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget's projected tax revenue.
What they're saying:
"We are giving New Yorkers the tools to see, understand and engage with how public dollars are allocated," Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement regarding the dashboards. "This is about more than data – it's about equity, accountability and ensuring every community has visibility into the decisions that shape their lives."
The Source: This article includes information from the New York City Council's official website.