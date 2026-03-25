NYC Council launches public dashboards for budget expenses, projected revenue

The Brief The city council has launched public budget dashboards to make expenses and revenue expectations more "transparent." The expense dashboard is separated into certain categories, while the revenue dashboard shows the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget's projected tax revenue. "We are giving New Yorkers the tools to see, understand and engage with how public dollars are allocated," Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement regarding the dashboards.



The city council has launched public budget dashboards to make expenses and revenue expectations more "transparent."

Budget dashboards

What we know:

These budget dashboards, created by certain departments of the New York City Council, were made to help New Yorkers visualize the city's budget expenses.

The expense dashboard is separated into certain categories, including:

Education

Infrastructure

Public safety

Social services

The revenue dashboard shows the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget's projected tax revenue.

What they're saying:

"We are giving New Yorkers the tools to see, understand and engage with how public dollars are allocated," Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement regarding the dashboards. "This is about more than data – it's about equity, accountability and ensuring every community has visibility into the decisions that shape their lives."