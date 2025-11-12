NYC Council bill would allow affordable housing for artists

article

Affordability for artists

New York City Councilmembers Erik Bottcher and Keith Powers have introduced Local Law 1470, which would amend the city's administrative code.

More specifically, the bill would clarify that housing programs that give preference to artists "do not violate the human rights law prohibition against discrimination on the basis of occupation."

It is currently illegal to be denied a housing opportunity based on vocation in the city, but Bottcher argues that artists should be given favor in regard to city housing.

"Artists are being displaced from New York City," Powers stated in the Memorandum in Support for the bill.

"Housing developments that cater to the needs of artists already exist in New York City, but the law is unclear about whether certain housing programs can give preference to working artists. This legislation will make it clear that housing programs authorized or implemented by the state or city agencies that give preference to artists do not violate the human rights law prohibition against discrimination on the basis of occupation."