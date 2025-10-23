Construction worker dies after falling down 60-foot pit

The Brief A construction worker has died after falling 60 ft. into a pit while on the job, officials said. Rescue workers lowered a basket to retrieve the victim, performed CPR and determined there was no pulse or breathing, the FDNY said. It’s unclear how the worker fell.



A construction worker has died after falling 60 ft. into a pit while on the job Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

What we know:

Officials responded just before 9 a.m. to a call of a worker falling into a construction pit near 12th Ave. and 30th St. on the West Side of Manahattan.

According to the FDNY, rescue workers lowered a basket to retrieve the victim, performed CPR and determined there was no pulse or breathing.

What they're saying:

"When the EMS units arrived on scene, they met with the fire units," said Nicholas Aiello, EMS Division Chief, FDNY. "Our rescue paramedics were able to get down and treat the patient."

The victim was confirmed to be an employee of the New York Concrete Corporation.

In a statement, the Gateway Development Commission said: ""The Gateway Development Commission, Amtrak, and Related Companies extend our profound condolences to the family of the worker who suffered a fatal injury on the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing project today. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at the time how the worker fell.