Con Edison accused of overcharging NYC customers: What one report finds

The power company Con Edison is accused of overcharging customers to the tune of 100% higher than National Grid.

"It began with complaints from constituents, both tenants and owners," Congressman Ritchie Torres said. "And then we took it upon ourselves to conduct our own investigation."

About the report

The report details the investigation comparing Con Edison, which services the Bronx, Manhattan and parts of Queens, to National Grid, servicing Brooklyn and parts of Queens.

The power company Con Edison is accused of overcharging customers.

"Here are the numbers that we found: Con Edison charges the Bronx $1.29 per therm," Torres said. "It charges Manhattan $1 per therm. It charges Queens $0.92 per therm. By contrast, National Grid charges much lower rates. It charges Queens $0.45 per therm and Brooklyn $0.54 per therm."

The power company Con Edison is accused of overcharging customers.

That's amounting to a 100% increase in some cases, according to Torres' report. The congressman is now calling on the Public Service Commission, the organization that investigates utility rate cases, to do something about it.

In a statement, a spokesperson promising to review the report from the congressman's office told FOX 5 NY: "There are many factors that lead to cost structure differences, such as operational practices, plants in service, property taxes, and corporate structures."

"Con Edison provides gas delivery service to more areas within NYC compared to National Grid, and it provides gas service outside of NYC, unlike KEDNY. This is one of many components that makes Con Edison's cost structure different than National Grid’s NYC Operations (KEDNY)."

"Energy delivery rates vary from utility to utility for many reasons." — Con Edison

In a statement, Con Edison said: "Energy delivery rates vary from utility to utility for many reasons, including the level of service, customers, needs, the characteristics of the area and when new rates take effect."