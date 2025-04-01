NYC begins enforcing fines for not composting: Details

The Brief New York City will begin enforcing fines for composting violations beginning Tuesday, requiring residents to separate food scraps and soiled paper into designated bins. Fines can be issued even if tenants are at fault, leading to concerns from property owners who feel powerless to enforce compliance. "The law essentially amounts to supers having to dumpster dive through trash in order to comply with the composting law the city has mandated," said Kenny Burgos, of the New York Apartment Association.



New York City will begin on Tuesday enforcing fines for non-compliance with its citywide composting program.

The initiative, which was expanded across all five boroughs last October, requires the separation of food scraps and food-soiled paper into a dedicated compost bin.

However, landlords and property managers are pushing back, saying they will be responsible for compliance without the power to enforce the law among their tenants.

What we know:

The initiative began in October 2024, with people across all five boroughs required to compost their food waste and garden scraps.

According to the Department of Sanitation, the material can be converted into compost, renewable energy or otherwise diverted from landfills to avoid feeding rats or contributing to greenhouse gases.

What to compost

Leaf and yard waste.

Food scraps.

Prepared and cooked foods.

Greasy, uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes.

Anything that is labeled compostable.

What not to compost

Wrappers.

Pet and medical waste.

Diapers.

Foam.

Hygiene products.

"You've been required to separate your recyclables in New York City for 20 years," said Joshua Goodman, deputy commissioner for sanitation. "Your metal, your glass, your plastic, your paper. It's just the same. It's just a new material type, now covered. Everything from your kitchen, everything from your garden, all out together on your recycling day every week. No sign-up required."

What they're saying:

"The law essentially amounts to supers having to dumpster dive through trash in order to comply with the composting law the city has mandated," said Kenny Burgos of the New York Apartment Association. "To us, it’s a law that is going to be incredibly difficult to comply with that’s going to come down with penalties on property owners and quite frankly, should be pushed back until we can get a lot more education to the city of New York."

By the numbers:

For a building with up to eight apartments, fines start at $25 and can escalate to $100. For buildings with over nine apartments, fines start at $100 and go up to $300.