NYC city council member compares vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany

article

A Republican New York City council member has issued an apology for comparing New York's "authoritarian mandate policies" to Nazi Germany.

Council Member Vickie Paladino made a comparison between the state's vaccine mandates and Nazi Germany in an interview with a NY 1 reporter that was published on Monday.

She says she had immediately regretted the comment and claims she asked the reporter to strike it from the record.

Paladino, 67, said, "It was a mistake to make that comparison. It was a flippant remark and I apologize to anyone who was genuinely offended."

In a statement, Paladino said, "While my intent was to illustrate that requiring residents to show medical papers to earn a living or do everyday activities is an authoritarian practice that does not align with this country's principles, it is never okay to compare anything to the evil of Nazi Germany."

Paladino represents District 19 in Northeast Queens. She was elected to office in November and is one of only five Republicans on the city council. She narrowly defeated Democrat Tony Avella in the election.

Paladino said she was barred from the chamber on her first day on the council on Jan. 5, 2022, due to her refusal to submit her vaccination status to the city.

She says she cast her votes remotely from Minority Leader Joe Borelli's office.

Advertisement



