NYC budget deal includes 2-K, e-bike enforcement, expanded library hours: source
NEW YORK - A potential New York City budget agreement is expected to be announced later Friday, with Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams set to reveal a handshake agreement, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay.
The city budget, due by July 1, includes significant allocations for child care, e-bike safety enforcement, legal assistance to immigrants and more, according to the source.
Expected budget highlights
What we know:
Sources indicate that the upcoming NYC budget deal will allocate:
- $6.1 million to the Division of Sustainable Delivery for 60 positions focused on e-bike regulation and enforcement
- $2 million for library funding to expand seven-day service to 10 additional branches citywide.
- In support of immigrants, $12.5 million is earmarked for pro bono attorneys assisting unaccompanied minors in removal proceedings, alongside $41.9 million for free legal assistance to immigrants, including representation for those facing deportation and help with immigration benefits.
- Funding will be provided for child care, including a 2-K program for the city's 2-year-olds. Other initiatives include a $10 million pilot for low-income families and over $200 million for child care vouchers, compensating for state funding shortfalls.
- Additionally, $900,000 will be used to add 10 positions in the New York City Emergency Management Department to enhance city preparedness.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams gestures as he leaves a press conference at City Hall following meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming "border czar" Tom Homan, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
What we don't know:
Additional budget details have not been confirmed.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.
The Source: This article uses information provided to FOX 5 NY political reporter Morgan McKay from a source.