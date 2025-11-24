article

Kevin McCallister learns the true value of Christmas in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," but what exactly is the true value of his iconic trip in 2025?

A new analysis by those at the travel insurance comparison service iSelect seems to have to answer.

How much NYC trip from ‘Home Alone 2’ would cost today?

By the numbers:

According to the data, the bill for Kevin’s trip has ballooned over the years from $2,109 in 1992 to $8,511 in 2025, which is a jump of over 300%.

More specifically, the Plaza Hotel suite would increase from $1,100 in 1992 to $6,244 in 2025. In addition, Kevin’s room service feast would increase from $967 to $2,233.

This cost still doesn’t include taxi rides around the city. In addition, iSelect.com said almost none of it would be covered by modern travel insurance.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, a minor traveling alone without a parent or guardian’s knowledge would invalidate most travel insurance policies," Adrian Bennett, the general manager of General Insurance said in a statement. "In Kevin’s case, the lack of consent, the unauthorized use of a credit card and the luxurious choices he made on his New York stay would not be covered."

‘Home Alone: Fun in New York’ at the Plaza

Local perspective:

The hotel featured in the film, The Plaza, features a special offer based around Kevin's stay in the city.

"Home Alone: Fun in New York" is a package that includes:

A limousine ride around the city, specifically featuring the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall

One large cheese pizza to eat during the ride

One ice cream sundae to have after the guest has returned to their room

Prices vary depending on the selected room.