NYC's Chinatown opens first-ever holiday market
CHINATOWN - Chinatown will have its first-ever holiday market this year.
What we know:
The market, hosted by the non-profit Welcome to Chinatown, will be held on the second floor of Canal Street's Hong-Kong style market.
The Chinatown Holiday Market will have over 35 retail and food benders, all Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned.
The market will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21. Prospective shoppers can visit anytime from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
A percentage of the proceeds will go to supporting the non-profit’s mission of "ensuring that Manhattan Chinatown remains open as a beacon of cultural and economic resilience."
The Source: This article includes information provided by the non-profit Welcome to Chinatown.