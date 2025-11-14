NYC's Chinatown opens first-ever holiday market

article

The Brief Chinatown will have its first-ever holiday market this year. The market, hosted by the non-profit Welcome to Chinatown, will be held on the second floor of Canal Street's Hong-Kong style market. The Chinatown Holiday Market will have over 35 retail and food benders, all Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned.



The market will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21. Prospective shoppers can visit anytime from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to supporting the non-profit’s mission of "ensuring that Manhattan Chinatown remains open as a beacon of cultural and economic resilience."