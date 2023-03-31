NYC changing trash set out times: What you need to know

It's not an April Fool's Day joke.

Beginning Saturday, April 1, trash bags will no longer be allowed to be put out on the sidewalks of New York City before 8 p.m., thanks to a new rule from the Department of Sanitation.

For decades, trash was allowed to be set out at 4 p.m., but this new change comes as part of Mayor Eric Adams' ongoing efforts to curb the exploding rat population in the city.

"You have to play a game of hopscotch around it. So come April 1st, we're asking New Yorkers to set their trash out later," the directive from NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

There are some exceptions to the new rule. If your garbage is in a sealed container, trash can be put out at 6 p.m. and if you are a large residential building with nine or more units and you receive permission from the city, your trash can be put out late at night for a pickup between 4 and 7 a.m.

Sanitation says fines won’t be given out for the first month.