NYC car explosion details

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The Brief A car erupted into flames near Broadway and Stone Street in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday evening, sending thick smoke into the air and drawing crowds of shocked onlookers. Dramatic video shared online and on the Citizen app showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames before FDNY crews arrived and quickly brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported, but photos from the aftermath showed the car completely torched after the blaze was extinguished by first responders.



A car was engulfed in flames in Lower Manhattan during Tuesday evening rush hour, sending thick smoke into the air as FDNY crews responded to the scene.

What we know:

The fire broke out near Broadway and Stone Street around 5:42 p.m., according to fire officials.

Video circulating on social media and the Citizen app showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the air as some people ran and others gathered nearby to watch.

FDNY crews worked to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Images from the aftermath showed the car completely torched, with severe damage left behind after the flames were put out.

The incident was brought under control around 7p.m., according to authorities.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.